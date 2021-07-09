HOOPESTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that construction on Illinois 9 from the Ford/Vermilion county line to Illinois 1 in Hoopeston begins Monday, July 12.
The project involves pavement patching and resurfacing, and intermittent lane closures will be required. This work will extend the surface life of the road and is expected to be complete in late November.
Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
As part of the new FY2022-27 Proposed Highway Improvement Program released in July, IDOT is investing nearly $21 billion to improve roads and bridges during the next six years, the second multi-year plan that reflects the impact of Rebuild Illinois.
