DANVILLE — Sticking with the same concept as customers customize their own pizzas, Indian’s Pizza owners Rick and Julie Rohrer and their son, Tyler, are investing in restaurants new to the state that will have people customizing mac and cheese entrees.
They are planning to bring I Heart Mac & Cheese fast-casual restaurants first to Champaign-Urbana and then Danville.
The Rohrers bought Indian’s Pizza on Georgetown Road in 2012. Business continues to go well, Rick said.
He said they were looking around for another opportunity and ran across I Heart Mac & Cheese based out of Boca Raton, Florida.
The Rohrers contacted the business, but it didn’t have a license to franchise in Illinois.
“We had already started to look at expanding Indian’s and buying another restaurant here in town,” Rick said. They started focusing on that, but a local deal fell through.
The family was notified later that they were now able to operate an I Heart Mac & Cheese in Illinois.
Rick said they went to Boca Raton, Florida and ate at the restaurant four days straight, met company officials and did a tour.
“We really liked the whole concept,” he said.
The business is described as having fast casual, customizable comfort food.
There is no drive-up window, Rick said. He said it’s compared a lot to Chipotle where you have a lot of choices in making your meal.
At I Heart Mac & Cheese you can build your own mac and cheese, grilled cheeses, salads and add other items.
Rick and Juile said you can choose your own base, such as macaroni noodles, cauliflower, broccoli or tater tots.
There’s also your choice of cheese, like swiss, American, cheddar, muenster and others.
Other toppings like veggies and proteins also can be added, such as pepperoni, bacon, meatballs and lobster.
“There’s a lot of options,” Julie said, adding there are gluten free and vegan options too.
There also are toasted cheese sandwiches, sides and desserts.
“You can change it up,” Rick said about the mac and cheese bowls and sandwiches.
Rick said they have a location they are currently in negotiations with in Urbana.
That’s where they’re planning the first location to open, as early as August, depending on the current coronavirus pandemic.
He said it’s hard to meet with people right now, putting some things up in the air.
They also are exploring different sites in Champaign and Danville.
“We’re not that far yet,” he said in finalizing any Danville location.
Each location could have around 15 employees.
According to a Franchising.com article, in addition to Illinois, several other locations have recently been announced with upcoming openings in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, New Jersey, New York and Texas.
“I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fun, attractive concept and an affordable franchise model that is easy to operate, with support systems in place to help our partners be successful,” said Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese CEO and Chairman. “We are excited to have Rick as a new partner and look forward to making our debut in Illinois.”
“The city of Danville is home to an abundance of parks and wildlife to enjoy, as well as residents that are committed to providing a high quality of life for everyone who calls the community their home,” added Giordanella. “The I Heart Mac & Cheese brand shares these same values, and we are confident the brand will be well received by its residents and visitors.”
I Heart Mac & Cheese is well-known for chef-inspired, custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli or cauliflower base along with seven different proteins, vegetables and cheeses.
In addition to customized options, the menu includes specialty chef special items like Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation. Guests can pair their meal with the tomato soup and desserts such as mini chocolate chip cookies and marshmallow treats.
The menu combines award-winning recipes resulting in a grown-up approach to this classic childhood dish. Guests in search of an easy-to-eat treat can enjoy the brand’s newest menu item, Mac Bites, that are baked, bite-size portions perfect to eat while you are on the go in flavors like classic, pepperoni pizza, lobster and buffalo chicken.
I Heart Mac & Cheese currently operates corporate locations in Florida at Pembroke Pines, Jupiter and Boca Raton. In 2017, the company launched its franchising program nationwide and has open and operating franchisee locations in Florida, New York, Georgia and Texas.
This month, I Heart Mac & Cheese was selected by QSR Magazine as one of America’s hottest startup fast-casual brands on their annual 40/40 list showcasing emerging concepts with fewer than 40 locations.
In 2019, I Heart Mac & Cheese was ranked by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top new franchise opportunities. For more information on I Heart Mac & Cheese visit iheartmacandcheese.com.
