DANVILLE — Next week, Oct. 24 through Oct. 30, is Respiratory Care Week.
The observance was started in 1982 with a signed proclamation by President Ronald Reagan. Since then, the American Association for Respiratory Care has set aside a week each year designed to bring awareness to the profession and help celebrate hard-working respiratory therapists.
Respiratory therapists have been working on the front lines since Covid began.
Respiratory therapist Jessica Wilson, who works at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville, says “a typical day for a RT (respiratory therapist) could range anywhere from doing our normal floor work which consists of breathing treatments such as nebulizers and inhalers to working in our more critical areas like ICU (Intensive Care Unit) or ER (Emergency Room) running ventilators, BiPap’s (bilevel positive airway pressure), high flow oxygen devices and performing and running blood gas measurements.”
“There are typically three to four RT’s working at a time, and we must cover the entire hospital, including during emergency situations when we help ensure our patient is breathing appropriately and their airway is secured. We work directly under pulmonologists and are a very viable piece to the puzzle,” Wilson says.
“We also have an RT who spends the day performing pulmonary function tests, measuring a patient’s lung volumes to help the physician diagnose and treat patients with any sort of pulmonary disease. There are currently 14 of us in our department along with our supervisor Ramona Zoggas and director Jennifer Compton. Respiratory Care Week is so appreciated in our profession because it helps bring public attention to the imperative role RTs play in hospital operations.”
Wilson said she became interested in becoming an RT after a car accident.
“During the time, I was taking my prerequisites out at DACC (Danville Area Community College) to be a nurse. Once I did a little more research, I instantly changed my mind. Luckily to be an RT you have to take the same prerequisites as nurses do minus maybe one or two classes, so I applied to Parkland College and was accepted. It’s a two-year course specializing in one area. and you can go on to get your bachelor’s or master’s degree. You really can go far in this field.”
Wilson says typically, her normal day is in the ICU.
“I love working in the critical care areas. You get to use critical thinking and you never know what your day is going to bring. I might be running anywhere from nine which is rare, to one or two ventilators. I also assist with intubations, bronchoscopies and cardioversions.”
She’s been doing this for about three and a half years. There’s currently a respiratory therapist in the department who has been working there for close to 40 years.
“Once Covid hit, it really hit our department hard. Suddenly, the hospital census grew, with many patients needing strictly respiratory care. It seemed like our phones never stopped ringing. Some days it seemed as though every nurse was calling about another patient requiring more oxygen and needing us right away. Everything has changed since Covid hit, and as soon as we thought we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel, another wave hit,” Wilson said.
“The hardest part for me personally was seeing some patients fight Covid for several weeks and losing them to the virus. You really get to know your patients and their families well, and to lose them is devastating. On the other end of the spectrum, however, when we are able to successfully extubate patients and see them discharged, are bright spots during an often dark time. Right now, is a very challenging time to be in health care,” she said. “I just want to acknowledge all my coworkers in the Respiratory Department; everyone has been working incredibly hard and I’m glad I get to work with such great people.”
