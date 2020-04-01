Today may be April Fool’s Day, but it also is Census Day.
Census response rates show Vermilion County residents are doing their part to fill out their 2020 Census questionnaires.
However, a lot more need to complete the short process.
Vermilion County’s response rate of 39.8 percent is currently higher than the Illinois rate of 37.6 percent and the national self-response rate of 34.7 percent.
In Danville, the response rate is 35.7 percent. Elsewhere: Rossville’s is 49.1 percent, Fairmount’s is 49 percent, Westville’s is 48.1 percent, Tilton’s is 47.8 percent, Georgetown’s is 46.4 percent, Hoopeston’s is 45.1 percent, Indianola’s is 41.8 percent, Sidell’s is 41.5 percent, Ridge Farm’s is 40 percent, Fithian’s is 37.7 percent, Rankin’s is 37.2 percent, Potomac’s is 33 percent, Catlin’s is 30.4 percent, Oakwood’s is 33.6 percent, Bismarck’s is 21.6 percent and Henning’s is 21.4 percent. In Indiana, Covington’s is highest at 55.4 percent and above Indiana’s current response rate of 38.5 percent.
By today’s Census Day, every home was to have received an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Responses tell the Census Bureau the number of people living in your home as of April 1, 2020.
Numbers from the 2010 Census show Vermilion County was undercounted. How high that number was continues to be debated.
“Our regional folks in Champaign are trying to clarify the 2010 Census undercount,” according to Doug Toole, public health administrator with the Vermilion County Health Department. “Even though the census only takes place every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau uses other stats like driver’s license registrations, social security card registrations, utilization of social service programs, etc. to compare the number of people in an area using resources but failing to participate in the Census to conclude undercount.”
“In an area like Vermilion County – which has high mobility rates – that can really skew the numbers,” according to Toole. He says just because someone registered for a driver’s license in say 2014, does not necessarily mean they were a resident of Vermilion County on April 1, 2010.
Toole says if the U.S. Census Bureau reviews its various databases and determines that — say – 120,000 people lived in Vermilion County between 2010 and 2020, and the Census shows that only 80,000 people are accounted for (again, living here on April 1, 2010), does that mean that 40,000 were undercounted, or does it mean that there was an undercount and a lot of mobility over the 10 years?
“Our message is, everyone counts. Fill out your census. It is now easier than ever. It provides a more accurate picture of our community, our state and our nation, and helps to bring needed resources to our community,” he said.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, each person accounts for about $1,400 in state and federal dollars annually for their community. Results from the 2020 Census will be used to direct billions of federal funds to local communities for schools, roads and other public services; help communities meet transportation and emergency readiness needs; and determine U.S. House of Representatives seats states have.
Residents can complete the Census online for the first time, by telephone or by paper copy.
Local residents should have received instructions in the mail to compete the 2020 Census questionnaire online.
When responses aren’t received online, a paper questionnaire will be mailed. By law, response is required, and answers are confidential.
Vermilion County 2020 Census Outreach Coordinator Susan Pacot says all the Census assistance hubs that were planned in the community to reach more people to fill out the Census questionnaire have been canceled for now. They hope to reschedule in May.
More information on the importance of each county participating in the Census can be found on the website www.2020central illinooscensus.org.
If people cannot participate online, they can complete the Census by phone in 59 different languages. Specific phone numbers can be found at https://2020census.gov/en/contact-us.html.
Based on continuing assessments of guidance from federal, state and local health authorities, the U.S. Census Bureau has currently suspended 2020 Census field operations to at least April 15.
The Census Bureau took this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees and everyone who will go through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions.
The 2020 Census is open for self-response online at 2020Census.gov, over the phone by calling the number provided in invitations and by paper through the mail.
