State Reps. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, and Mike Marron, R-Fithian, will host a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday at 2 p.m.
Reps. Davidsmeyer and Marron are asking that potential attendees register in advance for the webinar: rb.gy/c9yhw9. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Rep. Marron said, “I am happy Leader Davidsmeyer and I can join together to provide our constituents with an honest assessment of our state of affairs. We will give an update as we head back into session and let you know our goals we would like to see accomplished during the 102nd General Assembly.”
Rep. Davidsmeyer said, “We have so many challenges affecting taxpayers and small business owners in our state that must be addressed. It is my goal to ensure we work on getting our constituents back to work and our kids back to school as quickly and safely as possible.”
Marron said he expects a long recovery ahead dealing with the fallout from the pandemic and decades of "political corruption" he claims was brought on by outgoing Speaker Michael Madigan, as well as what Marron calls "many Pritzker Administration failures."
Rep. Davidsmeyer encourages citizens to participate. “We hope you can join us during our town hall as we discuss the pressing issues facing the 100th and 104th Districts,” he said.
