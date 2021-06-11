DANVILLE — Illinois entered Phase 5 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Friday, the day after Vermilion County saw its death toll reach 142 and total case count edge closer to 10,000.
Health officials reported the latest virus-related death, a man in his 30s, on Thursday evening.
On the same day, there were 12 new COVID-19 cases recorded — two residents in their 60s, three in their 40s, three in their 30s, three in their 20s, and one teen. That brings the total since the pandemic began 15 months ago to 9,994, 56 of which are active.
There are currently seven county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Vermilion County Health Department Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said Friday that the biggest change residents will notice as Phase 5 of the reopening plan begins is the expansion in most capacity limits. Starting Friday, restaurants, bars, theaters and most other gathering spots were allowed to return to full capacity. Previously, those establishments were limited to tables being placed six feet apart with indoor standing areas at 30% capacity. Theaters had 60% capacity.
Phase 5 guidelines still call for mask-wearing in schools and on public transportation, Toole said. Those who have not been vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks for their protection.
The Vermilion County Health Department has been conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week, providing second-dose Pfizer vaccinations to those who received their first Pfizer vaccinations in May.
The remaining clinic this week is today at Mark Denman Elementary — second dose, 9-noon, registration closes at noon. Link for Registration events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/712594df-05af-4128-8257-c6f1d4b03bb1.
Masks will be required at the event.
Health officials emphasize there are still multiple opportunities to get vaccinated throughout Vermilion County, at the health department, OSF, Carle, the VA, Aunt Martha’s, and other private providers.
All major pharmacies in the county are offering at least some combination of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call to see which vaccine they are offering if you have a preference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.