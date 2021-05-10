DANVILLE — Red Mask Players is back.
Red Mask Players invite you to laugh and again enjoy a night at the theater when they present "The Red Lamp," a comedy by Hilliard Booth, May 14-16 and May 21-23 at the Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 217-442-5858 or emailing boxoffice@redmaskplayers.com.
Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Adult tickets are $20. Senior and student tickets are $18.
This comedy begins when a hungry tramp breaks into a house for food and recognizes a lamp which supposedly brings good luck when lighted. The son befriends the tramp, who leaves on the approach of the head of the house – a strict maiden lady, the boy's aunt. The boy agrees to light the lamp after his aunt has gone, as a signal for the tramp to return. The daughter also agrees to use the same signal to let her lover know her aunt – who disapproves of the match – has left the house. The aunt herself lights the lamp as a signal to a neighbor to have tea ready. Ensuing complications are fast, furious and unexpected.
"The Red Lamp" is directed by John McCool. Stage Manager is Aubrey Falconio. Cast members are: Jacob Ault, Isiah Easton, Debbie Prentice, Joe Sandusky, Ruey Sandusky and Sidney Smith. Producer is Nancy Henderson.
Red Mask Players is following all CDC guidelines for sanitation and social distance. Masks are required.
Red Mask Players wants to thank everyone who has made donations to keep them afloat during the past 15 months. Red Mask Players could not have survived without those donations. They are not out of the woods yet, but hopefully, being able to perform again will begin to get them back on better financial footing.
A special thanks goes to the following for grants received: First Savings Bank of Danville, Illinois Humanities and the Small Business Association. Red Mask Players also thanks businesses which took out ads in the program: Silver Sponsors: Bill Lucas/Carmack Car Capitol and Randal Ashton, DDS; Diamond Sponsors: Aqua Illinois, KISS/KOOL Radio, Kelly Printing, Sunset Funeral Home, First Midwest Bank and First Savings Bank.
