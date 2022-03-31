Red Mask Players' final show in its 2021-2022 season is "The Graduate."
The play is adapted by Terry Johnson and it's based on the novel by Charles Webb and the motion picture screenplay by Calder Wilingham and Buck Henry; with special arrangement with StudioCanal.
The play is directed by Debbie Prentice; stage manager is Ann Soderstrom, and producer is Nancy Henderson.
Show Dates: April 1-3 and April 8-10.
It's produced with special arrangements by Dramatists play service.
This is a show with adult content and mature serial content and not recommended for young children.
Ticket pricing: $20 for adults; $18 for seniors age 60+ and $18 for students.
Season memberships to adult shows are $45 for adults; $40 for seniors age 60+. Season membership gives you three tickets to be used at any show.
Tickets can be purchased in person. The box office will be open 45 minutes prior to each performance. Tickets also can be purchased by phone or email. Call 217-442-5858 or send an email to boxoffice@redmaskplayers.com and leave the following information: your name, date you wish to attend, number of seats you need and how many people are season members and an evening phone number.
Please call or email at least 24 hours before the performance you would like to attend. Red Mask will return your call or email and confirm your reservation; at the time of confirmation all non-season members will require a credit card hold.
If you cannot attend your reserved performance, please call the box office at least 24 hours prior to the show. No refunds will be given for no shows without prior notice.
Link for purchasing tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=129337.
Show Synopsis:
California in the 60s. Benjamin's got excellent grades, very proud parents and, since he helped Mrs. Robinson with her zipper, a fine future behind him...A cult novel, a classic film, a quintessential hit of the 60s, now Benjamin's disastrous sexual odyssey is brought vividly to life in this bittersweet comedy.
Cast of The Graduate:
Benjamin Braddock — Zach Dittmar
Mrs. Robinson — Lisa Strain
Elaine Robinson — Brooke Kuchefski
Mr. Robinson — Tim Kirby
Mr. Braddock — Eric Rosson
Mrs. Braddock — Jamey Coutant
Stripper — Rachelle Abner
Hotel Clerk/Barman/Psychiatrist/Priest — Brandon Hoag
First Man/Man — Rick Prentice
Second Man/Man — Tyler Johnson-Zimmerman
Receptionist — Casey Marion
