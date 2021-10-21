DANVILLE — Red Mask Players present "Playing With Fire: After Frankenstein" the first production of its 85th season.
Show dates are Oct. 29-31 and Nov. 5-7 at the Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St, Danville.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
For ticket reservations call 217-442-5858 or email boxoffice@redmaskplayers.com. Tickets are: $20 for adults, and $18 for seniors and students.
Seats can be reserved ahead of time or purchased at the door. Doors open 45 minutes before curtain time.
The "Playing With Fire: After Frankenstein" cast includes: Richard Lee Bridgman as Frankenstein, Justin Smith as Creature, Brandon Moore as Victor, Isaiah Easton as Adam, Amanda Brown as Elizabeth and Edward Sant as Professor Krempe.
"Playing With Fire: After Frankenstein" is directed by Jamey Coutant, stage managed by Amanda France and produced by Donna Sant.
"Playing With Fire: After Frankenstein" is adapted from Mary Shelley’s novel. As the play begins, an exhausted and dying Victor Frankenstein has finally tracked down his Creature in the lonely, frozen tundra of the North Pole. Determined to right the wrong he has committed by, at last, destroying the malignant evil he believes he has created, Frankenstein finds that he must first deal with his own responsibility and guilt. Ultimately the exchange between Frankenstein and the Creature becomes a confrontation between parent and child, scientist and experiment, rejection and love, and even good and evil—culminating in the Creature’s agonizing question, “Why did you make me?”
