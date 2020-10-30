Red Mask Players is back. They will be presenting Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 on Nov. 6-8 and 13-15.
This show was in rehearsal last spring when they had to shut down due to COVID-19. Having to cancel this production, the children’s show and a summer production has severely hurt the organization financially, as well as taking an emotional toll on participants and audiences.
Red Mask Players say they need to perform for the public.
This will be Red Mask’s 84th season. Red Mask Players is the oldest continuously running community theater in downstate Illinois.
A synopsis of the play: Guy Montag is a fireman who burns books in a futuristic American city where books are outlawed and “firemen” burn any that are found. The people in this society do not read books, enjoy nature, spend time by themselves, think independently, or have meaningful conversations. Instead, they drive very fast, watch excessive amounts of television on wall-size sets, and listen to the radio on “Seashell Radio” sets attached to their ears. Fahrenheit 451 is the temperature at which paper ignites. This powerful drama is about Guy’s inner struggle. Montag has worked as a civil servant for 10 years burning books, but has become increasingly unsure about what he is doing and about his vegetable-like existence. When he meets 16-year-old Clarisse, who is filled with strange ideas, he is led into a dangerous and highly combustible situation. Now he must choose between continuing his nonexistent existence and risking everything for the right to think.
Fahrenheit 451 is directed by Mac Waites. Stage manager is Debbie Prentice. Performers are: Brandon Moore, Tyler Johnson-Zimmerman, Balei Maskel, Roger Mertens, Gaye Garner, Isaiah Easton, Bev Nees, Michelle Waites, Jeff Romig, Mark Muller, Gabe Smith and Isabelle Bruett.
Red Mask Players are taking every precaution to ensure the audience is entertained in a safe environment. Seating will be limited and spaced apart, and masks are required. The two rows of seats closest to the stage will not be sold to ensure the audience is a safe distance from the performers. They are following all State of Illinois and Department of Public Health safety guidelines for cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing.
Tickets are available at boxoffice@redmaskplayers.com or (217) 442-5858. Adult tickets are $20 and senior/student tickets are $18.
Any questions can be emailed to redmaskplayers@hotmail.com.
Scholarship Winner
Red Mask Players also announce its scholarship winner for 2020 – Laramie Ziegler. He is attending Millikin University. With the help of many who made donations to Red Mask over the past few months, they were still able to award this scholarship to a college student studying theater.
Katy Awards
In addition, Red Mask Players gave out its Katy Awards, even though they could not have their awards ceremony. The winners were chosen from the two productions they were able to do last season. Winners: Best Actor – Christian Cunningham, Best Actress – Ashley Kirby, Best Supporting Actor – Tim Kirby, Best Supporting Actress – Lisa Strain, Best Cameo – Jamey Coutant.
