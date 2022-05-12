DANVILLE — Red Mask Players Children’s Theater will present Pollyanna this weekend at the Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion, Danville.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15.
Tickets are $8. Tickets can be purchased at the box office 30 minutes prior to each performance, or online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=129341.
There will be concessions and a raffle available at each show which will be cash only. All seating is general admission.
Pollyanna is directed by Jamey Coutant, with student director Isaiah Easton.
This is the delightful, classic tale of the greatest optimist of all time... Pollyanna. But it’s much more than that. It’s the story how a little girl’s faith in her father’s promise — that you can find something good about anything that happens — guides her steadfastly through circumstances that most adults would find formidable.
Pollyanna becomes an orphan, and she is placed into the care of her purely pessimistic and domineering aunt. Talk about difficult circumstances-the clash of hope and doubt meeting under the same roof. The town itself isn’t much better. Led by a ’fire and brimstone’ pastor whose favorite Bible verse is ’Woe unto you,’ folks are always complaining, feeling sorry for themselves and viewing their existence as dark and dreary.
Yet, Pollyanna faithfully plays her ’glad game,’ innocently teaching it to others wherever she goes. The hired help, such as maid Nancy, cook Mrs. Durgin and gardener Old Tom, seem to catch on first. Other townspeople like hypochondriac Mrs. Snow and her sarcastic daughter, Millie, slowly learn the joy of the game too.
Charmingly narrated by Jimmy Bean, another orphan, we also meet the hermit-like John Pendleton and Dr. Chilton, who had closed his heart to taking risks... that is, until he met Pollyanna. We’re optimistic that this fresh adaptation will put a smile on faces of all ages.
Pollyanna cast:
Pollyanna – Kinley Barney
Miss Polly Harrington – Sarah Beth Tabels
Nancy – Bailee Easton
Mrs. Durgin – Tenley Makemson
Old Tom – Jameson Smith
Jimmy Bean – Silas Van Camp
John Pendleton – Wesley Fuller
Dr Thomas Chilton – Jonas Lane
Pastor Malden – Bodie Ray
Mrs. Snow – Lizzie Skovran
Millie Snow – Lynix Shuman
Jack Payson – Tayte Wolfe
Mrs. Payson – Emma France
Loretta – Lynix Shuman
Mrs. Benton – Olivia Cravens
Dr. Mead – Doyle Carter
Mrs. McCleary – Ailbhe Rose
Monique – Hadley Borst
Joey Payson – Benjamin Van Camp
Emily Payson – Adryona McDuffee
Gilbert – Elliot France
Mr. Winkle – Victor Hasty
Conductor – Noah Walter
Porter – Eli Foster
