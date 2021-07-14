TILTON — Volunteers with the American Red Cross Disaster Action Team responded to three home fires in Centralia, Champaign and Tilton from July 6 through July 13.
In the past week, volunteers helped six individuals including five adults and one child with health services, financial assistance and information about recovery planning.
A fire can take a home in as little as two minutes. Therefore, escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy. The American Red Cross encourages everyone to talk to their children about fire safety to help families stay safe and prepared.
If you need assistance after a home fire or disaster, call the Red Cross dispatch line: 1-844-319-6560.
Become a Red Cross Volunteer
Join us to provide relief and care wherever it’s needed — today and for years to come by becoming a volunteer. To find out more about available positions, and sign up today visit redcross.org/volunteer
There are multiple positions available, including:
- Disaster Action Team Volunteers – Home fires and other disasters can occur any time, any place. As a Disaster Action Team volunteer, you’ll provide emotional support and information to help families begin the process of recovery. After your initial training, your shifts will include responding to emergencies within two hours, coordinating remotely to provide immediate compassion and care.
- Blood Donor Ambassadors and Blood Transportation Specialists - Blood Donor Ambassadors welcome visitors to the Red Cross facilities or blood drives and take their temperatures before they enter. Visitors could include potential blood donors, people seeking help, course participants and Red Cross employees and volunteers. Blood Transportation Specialist volunteers deliver lifesaving blood products from Red Cross distribution facilities to hospitals, using a Red Cross-owned vehicle. You’ll also need to meet these important qualifications: Have a valid state driver’s license and proof of insurance, have three years driving experience and a clean driving record.
Blood Shortage
The Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability for patients at hospitals across the country. While summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give now.
In thanks for helping meet patient needs at a challenging time of year, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value) and a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Additional information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel.
Those who come to give throughout the month of July will also be automatically entered to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. More details are available at rcblood.org/CedarFair.
The American Red Cross of Illinois serves 12.4 million people in 88 counties in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri including Vermilion County. The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit us at Redcross.org/Illinois or visit us on Twitter @RedCrossIL.
