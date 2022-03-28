American Red Cross of Illinois volunteers responded to three home fires in Central Illinois from March 21 through Monday. Volunteers responded to incidents in Danville, Peoria and Streator.
During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to seven individuals, including six adults and one child through supplying them with basic items to meet immediate needs after a fire, and additional support in the form of health and mental health services and one-on-one support as the families involved work through next steps after experiencing a home fire.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call our dispatch line: (877) 597-0747.
Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by 50 percent. Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your two-minute home fire escape drill – the amount of time experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late.
