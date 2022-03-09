American Red Cross of Illinois volunteers responded to four home fires in Central Illinois from Feb. 28 through today. Volunteers responded to incidents in Champaign, Normal and Peoria.
During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to 20 individuals, including 12 adults and 8 children with emergency financial assistance, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, please call our dispatch line: (877) 597-0747.
Daylight saving time begins this Sunday, March 13, and the Red Cross reminds you to turn your clocks forward one hour and test your smoke alarms. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by 50 percent. It is critical to “Turn and Test” to help stay safe from home fires — the nation’s most frequent disaster.
Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. Help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your two-minute home fire escape drill — the amount of time experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late. Include at least two ways to get out from every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows where to meet.
Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency. Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it. Replace smoke alarms that are 10 years or older; the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Check the date of your smoke alarms and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
