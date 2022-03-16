American Red Cross of Illinois volunteers responded to four home fires in Central Illinois from March 7 through today. Volunteers responded to incidents in Champaign, Danville, Dwight and Normal.
During this past week, the Red Cross provided assistance to 13 individuals, including seven adults and six children with emergency financial assistance, food, relief items like toiletries, health and mental health services, and one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance.
If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, call the Red Cross dispatch line: (877) 597-0747.
Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by 50 percent. Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Help keep your family safe by testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your two-minute home fire escape drill — the amount of time experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late.
