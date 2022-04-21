The Vermilion County Health Department will host a free electronics collection event from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 in the north parking lot of Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St., Danville.
The event is for all Vermilion County residents, and they are encouraged to bring their broken, obsolete or unwanted televisions, monitors and other electronic items for recycling.
Residents will be limited to a maximum combination of four televisions or computer monitors at the collection.
“We are happy to work with residents to properly recycle these types of electronics in an environmentally safe and responsible manner,” said Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole. “By doing so, many materials will be reused in the manufacturing of new products and potentially harmful chemicals will be diverted from landfills.”
Terri Cummings, the Dean of Business and Technology at DACC, said the college had been looking to host a special electronics-collection event, and that college officials were eager to be involved, as one of the college’s goals is to encourage environmental sustainability.
Keep Vermilion County Beautiful is also involved in the planning of the events, and will have representatives at the collection events accepting donations for future recycling and beautification events.
“These events are great opportunities to remove unwanted electronic items from storage and to have them processed or recycled,” said Brenda Adams, the Executive Director of KVCB.
The focus of the event is to collect CRT or flat screen televisions, CRT or flat screen monitors and related electronic items.
Items such as cable boxes, satellite dishes, cell phones, computers, computer peripherals (keyboards and mice), printers, copiers, DVD players, fax machines, gaming consoles, laptops, PDAs, scanners, VCRs, wires, cameras, clocks, radios, vacuum cleaners and fans will be accepted, but most of those items can also be taken to local recyclers during their regular business hours.
The collection will not accept household batteries, paint, motor oil or large appliances.
A full list of items that will and will not be accepted can be viewed on the health department’s website, www.vchd.org, and on its Facebook page.
It is illegal in Illinois for electronic products such as televisions, computers, monitors, DVD players, fax machines and MP3 players to be disposed of in landfills.
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, recyclers now recover more than 100 million pounds of materials from electronics each year, some of which can be converted into raw material for new products.
Some electronics can contain toxic materials such as lead, mercury, arsenic, cadmium and beryllium that must be properly managed to prevent soil and groundwater contamination. But obsolete electronic products can also contain valuable materials that can be recycled for reuse such as copper, gold and circuit chips.
