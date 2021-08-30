DANVILLE — Vermilion County Health Department officials reported 112 new COVID-19 cases late last week — one resident in their 90s, two in their 80s, eight in their 70s, 11 in their 60s, 17 in their 50s, 16 in their 40s, 10 in their 30s, 15 in their 20s, 17 teens, eight grade-school-aged children, one toddler, and six infants. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to to 11,393, 297 of which are active.
The local COVID-19 death toll remains at 163. There are currently 30 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
VCHD is aware of six Vermilion County residents who have become reinfected with COVID since June 1.
Of the 112 cases being reported today, nine of them said they have been fully vaccinated. As part of the interview process, the contact tracers ask each person who tested positive whether they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vermilion County’s COVID-19 transmission status remains high.
The county’s current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 34.54% of the population. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 53.19%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
