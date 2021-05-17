The city of Danville received another Rebuild Illinois payment toward the previously authorized amount from the state.
"It is not project specific, but we have two projects in mind to use our Rebuild Illinois allotment on. One project is reconstructing Ferndale Avenue from Liberty Lane to Poland Road," according to City Engineer Sam Cole.
"This project is designed and we plan to construct it next year. We are currently waiting on utility relocations by Ameren before we proceed with bidding/construction. We may also use some of the funds on the realignment of West Williams Street and the adjacent improvements between Robinson and Logan Avenue," according to Cole.
Other projects the city has this year include roadway maintenance work such as crack sealing, pavement striping, miscellaneous concrete, asphalt overlay and sealcoating (oil & chip).
Another project using a separate pool of funding from the Rebuild Illinois Fast Track program is reconstruction of the Jackson and Voorhees streets intersection.
Cole says the city has been selected and completed all submittals to the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. The city is waiting for the state to finalize the grant agreement terms.
"I would like to say that will be a 2021 project, as I know we will get going on it as soon as we can, but I honestly don’t know the exact time frame as the ball is in DCEO’s court," according to Cole.
The city also has several sanitary projects going on now and in the works, in addition to the northwest sanitary project.
Danville has received another $362,768, disbursement four of six, through the Rebuild Illinois program. Total to date has been $1.45 million.
Vermilion County, and municipalities and townships in Vermilion County, also receive money.
This is the fourth round of $250 million in Rebuild Illinois-funded grants. With the latest round of grants, $1 billion in funding has now been distributed to address local transportation needs. The funding ensures that local governments can continue to invest in projects that sustain good-paying jobs and enhance quality of life for Illinois residents, according to a state press release.
The funding is in addition to regular contributions through the state’s motor fuel tax formula, which have increased due to Rebuild Illinois and already account for $706.5 million to local governments in this fiscal year alone.
Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs, and promoting economic growth.
“This significant investment in new and improved infrastructure will allow our residents to travel safely and draw visitors to our area, (helping) our whole community move forward from the pandemic,” said State Sen. Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), in the press release. “Continued commitment to our state’s transportation and infrastructure system is critical to jump-starting the economy and putting us back on track.”
