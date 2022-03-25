A Rantoul man was sentenced to 31 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on Friday.
Darren Monroe was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.
After a two-day trial in January 2022, a Vermilion County jury found Monroe guilty of his crimes after hearing evidence from the victim, who described in detail what happened to her.
On Dec. 17, 2018, Monroe entered the victim’s home, beat her, strangled her, forced her to remove her clothes and forcibly penetrated her.
During the attack, the victim sustained a broken orbital bone, a fractured nose, a laceration to her head, two black eyes, a concussion and injuries to her neck and body.
After completing a sexual assault examination, forensic evidence was collected, and DNA corroborated that Monroe was the offender.
At the sentencing hearing, the victim announced the impact Monroe’s attack had on her life.
In describing how she is now hesitant to let anyone close to her, she said “I really don’t want anything from anyone, other than to have my safety back, if that’s possible.”
In pronouncing his sentence, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall emphasized the physical and psychological harm Monroe caused the victim.
Judge Hall also noted the significance of the sentence was important to deter others from committing such serious offenses.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacey said, “We commend the bravery of the victim in this case to face her perpetrator and ensure that he does not hurt another person in our community.”
As part of his sentencing, Monroe must serve at least 85 percent of his sentencing. Once released, he will be on parole for a minimum of four years up to his natural life.
Monroe is also required to register as a sex offender pursuant to the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
