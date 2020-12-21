GEORGETOWN — The Housing Authority of the County of Vermilion, now doing business as the Vermilion Housing Authority (VHA), announced Monday it received approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to demolish the Ramey Court housing development, consisting of 13 buildings containing 26 units, in Georgetown.
The land will be left vacant and undeveloped after the demolition due to a lack of local amenities that are now desirable with modern-day renters. Amenities lacking include access to consistent public transportation, local supermarkets and convenience stores, shopping facilities, restaurants, gas stations, medical facilities, parks and places of employment and education, according to VHA.
"As part of the property demolition process, the housing authority will work with each impacted family to develop an Individual Relocation Plan. The family will have the right to remain in another VHA-owned public housing property, or to receive a housing choice voucher to relocate to the locale of their choice. The Housing Authority is committed to ensuring that each impacted family has a smooth transition to their next home," according to a press release from the housing authority.
Pre-relocation counseling services have begun, and the relocation process is expected to last approximately 180 days. A coordinated demolition strategy will be implemented as buildings become vacant.
In the 1950’s, the Housing Authority of the County of Vermilion developed a 26-rental unit, public housing development known as Ramey Court. Located within the City of Georgetown, the community consists of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom family rental units.
To receive project updates, go to the website at www.vermilionhousing.com.
"The Housing Authority remains committed to providing affordable housing options to residents within Vermilion County. We look forward to serving our residents through this relocation process and enabling them a level of higher independence and improved quality of life," according to the press release.
After the demolition, 186 public housing units remain outside of Danville in Vermilion County.
The demolition application proceeded after the merger of the Danville and Vermilion County housing authorities.
