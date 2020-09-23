DANVILLE
Railroad crossing work to close roads
The city of Danville announces that CSX Railroad has informed the city it will temporary close the roadway crossings at Hazel and Chandler streets for construction maintenance of their tracks.
The closures will begin on Monday, Sept. 28 and are anticipated to reopen by Friday, Oct. 2. Motorists should use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route. Detour signage will be in place during the closures.
For more information, contact Assistant City Engineer Eric Childers at 217-431-2259.
Ride for Wreaths set for Saturday
Rick's Ride for Wreaths is schedule for 10 a.m. Saturday in Vermilion County.
Motorcyclists and all other vehicles are invited to participate. Participants can begin registering in the parking lot of Danville Area Community College at 8 a.m. Cost is $15. All proceeds go to Wreaths Across America Danville National Cemetery.
The ride will go throughout Vermilion County, starting out at DACC, then on to Hoopeston to the memorial area of the fairgrounds. There will be visits to other memorial tribute statues throughout the county, ending at the Otto Newlin gun range in Georgetown for lunch.
ROSSVILLE
Flu clinic scheduled
A drive-thru flu clinic has been scheduled in Rossville.
"Ross down your windows, roll up your sleeve!" The clinic is set for 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the Cunningham Children's Home and Mustad Seed Daycare parking lot.
VEEDERSBURG, IND.
Open house to celebrate Family History Month
The Fountain County, Ind., Genealogy Society will conduct an open house on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to celebrate Family History Month.
Free family research charts and aids will be offered. Research guides, local school yearbooks, local history books and more will be available for a donation.
The event will take place in the library located in Veedersburg at 405 N. Mill St. There is a handicap entrance on the south side of the d'Arlier Cultural Center. More information, call 765-294-2383.
VERMILION COUNTY
IDPH set COVID testing dates
The Illinois Department of Public Health has scheduled a series of drive-thru COVID testing clinics throughout Vermilion County.
The Team will be at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Hoopeston Area High School on Saturday, Oct. 3, and at the Vermilion County Health Department on Sunday, Oct. 4.
The Team will test people from 9 a.m. t o4 p.m. all three days.
Nasal swabs will be used for testing. Participants will be called with their results within 4-7 days.
There will be no cost for testing. Please bring your insurance card for billing, but you can still be tested if you don't have insurance.
Testing is available for adults and children, Illinois or Indiana residents, with or without symptoms, no appointment necessary.
