Brenda Foreman, above, of Pittsboro, Ind., looks at quilts earlier this week at the quilt show at the Vermilion County Museum in Danville. Quilts for the 38th Midwest Heritage Quilt Show are on display at the Vermilion County Museum, 116 N Gilbert St., through the end of July during regular hours of Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Regular door fees for the quilt show are: Adult $3; teens 13-17 $1; children 12 and under are free. This year’s show, sponsored by Threads of Time Creative Sewing & Retreat Center, received 73 entries. E&B Gifts & Awards donated ribbons for the winners and participants. Also pictured are some of the entries on display at the show.
Quilts on Display
- JENNIFER BAILEY/COMMERCIAL-NEWS
