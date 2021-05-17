DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Museum Society, 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville, will be accepting quilted items from June 12 through June 23 for the 38th Midwest Heritage Quilt Show.
The show is sponsored by Threads of Time Creative Sewing & Retreat Center in Danville. Ribbons are being donated by E & B Gifts & Awards.
Entries will be exhibited at the museum throughout the month of July.
Ribbons will be awarded in eight categories: Bed Quilts, (crib, twin or larger); Lap Quilts (not for use on a bed or as a wall hanging); Wall Hangings (entered with a permanent or temporary 3” sleeve attached); Panels (quilts using a pre-printed fabric as the main focus); Miniature; Machine Embroidery; Household (includes pillows, table runners & novelties); Clothing/Purses; and Young Quilt Maker (made by a child 18 years or younger).
For specific instructions, check the entry form at www.vermilioncountymuseum.org. A fee of $5 per quilted item will be charged and all items will receive a critique.
Participants may enter a maximum of two quilted items.
Bring quilts to the museum during regular hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Entries may be delivered early by calling the museum at 217-442-2922 and making arrangements.
Entry forms may be filled out when bringing in the quilt or downloaded from the museum's website.
For any additional questions, call the museum during business hours.
