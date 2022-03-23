Faster and more precise radiation treatment is now available for patients at OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville.
After a months-long process to get the technology installed, the TrueBeam® radiotherapy system, a medical linear accelerator developed by Varian Medical Systems, is now helping patients get the best cancer care without having to make a long drive. The linear accelerator and associated equipment take up an entire room and is surrounded by thick concrete so radiation doesn’t escape.
“The TrueBeam system combines imaging, beam delivery and sophisticated motion management to accurately and precisely target tumors with speed,” said Judi Miles, nurse manager at the cancer center. “This allows for a more comfortable patient experience by decreasing treatment time and reducing chances of tumor motion, which helps to protect nearby healthy tissue and critical organs.”
Ned Hill, president of OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, said, “Cancer care involves two key parts: technology that supports evidence-based treatment and patient support. The linear accelerator is an amazing piece of technology that pairs well with our mission partners as they journey with their patients.”
The linear accelerator was made possible in part thanks to an earlier-announced $3 million contribution from the estate of Julius Hegeler, a well-known Danville philanthropist. The cancer center is named in honor of Hegeler’s wife Bobette, who herself battled cancer.
Patients who want to learn more about the new linear accelerator technology can call (217) 431-4290.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.