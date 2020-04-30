Mom of four children under the age of 10, Patience Humblet of Westville, said she’s been coping as well as she can during the last several weeks staying at home with her family due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But she said laughing “I hope they go back to school in the fall.”
Humblet is a full-time student taking courses at Danville Area Community College, being furloughed from a job, and said having a schedule and also time to herself has helped the most.
“We definitely have some quiet time,” she said.
She said her kids, Brooklyn, 9, Weston, 7, Gavin, 4, and five-month-old baby, Annistyn, have kept their regular early bedtimes and have quiet times such as when it’s nap time for Annistyn.
The older ones get their school work done early and Humblet focuses on her school work at certain times to then allow herself to direct more focus on her children.
She said they enjoy different inside and outside activities such as riding bikes, chalk drawing and writing sight words in chalk on sidewalks, watching movies and playing video games.
“We’re planting a new garden,” she said about starting seeds inside.
Recent activities have included do-it-yourself Mothers’ Day gifts for “all the moms” including the grandmas, Humblet said.
With people cooped up inside during the coronavirus pandemic, completing puzzles is one of the activities that has risen in popularity.
Brandi Hurley, with Adventure Awaits Toys & Games in Danville, says a lot of people view jigsaw puzzles as a winter activity. January is even known as “puzzle month.”
“So it was very surprising when our puzzle sales were down throughout this winter. And then suddenly in March, puzzles were the most popular category,” she said. “But with the community sheltering in place, it makes perfect sense that puzzles have been the biggest seller since our storefront closed in March. Parents are looking for activities to get their kids to unplug, and everyone needs an outlet to relax and unwind.”
Hurley says puzzles are perfect. Puzzles are a low-maintenance activity, requiring only as much time and attention as the person is willing to give.
“During our sheltering time, my kids and I have put together a few puzzles. I’ve been a puzzler my whole life, and I encourage my kids to enjoy puzzles often as well. My 3-year-old really enjoys helping me work on 1,000 piece puzzles. And we all work on smaller 300 piece puzzles together,” she said.
“The kids come and go as they like, and it really makes for a good family time. We talk while we puzzle, and we have some really good conversations. They also have multiple floor puzzles that they enjoy putting together regularly,” she said.
Hurley says puzzles are a great way to bring everyone together around the table for some family fun, and they’re also an enjoyable one-person activity. Puzzles are also good for the brain. They’re great for sharpening concentration, memory, and focus. They’re a fantastic tool for developing and maintaining logical thinking and problem-solving skills. They even help build confidence.
“That’s why puzzles are such a great activity for people of all ages; and with families spending so much time together at home right now, it’s really good to know so many people are choosing puzzles to get through this time,” Hurley said.
Adventure Awaits Toys & Games, 3124 N. Vermilion St., has a wide variety of puzzle sizes, from chunky puzzles for toddlers to fun floor puzzles for kids, and jigsaw puzzles ranging from 300 to 1,500 pieces. They have family puzzles from Cobble Hill, which include pieces in three different sizes in one unique puzzle, making it fun and easy for the entire family to work on a puzzle together.
Hurley said family-friendly board games have also been selling well recently, with parents looking for different ways to engage with their kids and enjoy some quality time together.
On Adventure Awaits’ website, they have a “family games” category. Games like Ticket to Ride and Karuba can be enjoyed by children and adults, and single-player logic puzzle games are popular right now as well.
She said they cannot wait until they are allowed to open their door to the public again.
In the meantime, they encourage people to shop their website, www.adventureawaitstoys.com. They also offer free shipping on orders of $75 or more, and Danville area residents can choose free local pickup or delivery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.