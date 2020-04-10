Dear Readers:
Our commitment to provide the Danville community with accurate and timely information during the coronavirus health emergency has been widely appreciated as a vital public service – and for that we are thankful.
However, the sudden loss of advertising revenue has added to the economic headwinds already facing the newspaper industry, causing us to restructure our resources so we can continue to be your reliable and primary source for local news and sports in the future.
Effective May 2, The Commercial-News will begin a five-day-a-week publishing schedule by discontinuing the Sunday newspaper. We will continue publication and delivery to subscribers and single-copy outlets on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will still have access to our complete local news, features and sports content on our website (www.commercial-news.com) every Sunday as well as other days of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription, please call 446-1000.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in many community newspapers publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy.
The virus crisis has had a significant impact on The Commercial-News because most of our revenue comes from local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time.
Discontinuing one publication day will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news in the paper on the other five days. The Saturday paper, for example, will be produced as a weekend edition that will include advertisements, news enterprise and other content from the Sunday paper.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we have been making our coronavirus coverage available to everybody on our website. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff. If you wish to become a subscriber, call us at 446-1000 and a customer service representative will get you set up with a print/digital subscription or a digital subscription only.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan, please contact me at awinter@dancomnews.com.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We pray everyone is well and safe.
Publisher Amy Winter
