Because of the New Year’s holiday, the Commercial-News is adjusting its publication cycle this week so that the Saturday/Weekend newspaper will be published and delivered to subscribers on Friday, Dec. 31. Any obituaries that need to be published in the weekend edition should be sent to the Commercial-News by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
PUBLICATION SCHEDULE FOR OBITUARIES THIS WEEK
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
Most Popular
Articles
- Team Blake fundraiser could expand into Family Fun Day
- Housing authority board approves public housing demo contracts
- Airport projects, events taking off
- Man shot at Danville apartment; woman charged
- New state laws taking effect Jan. 1
- Danville mayor talks about having COVID; council OKS budget, tax levy
- Hoopeston mayor Bill Crusinberry dies, will be 'greatly missed'
- FedEx to build facility in Danville
- Century-old bulb still lights up tree
- Three more COVID-19 deaths reported
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.