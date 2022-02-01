After an abnormal start to winter for this area in not seeing much snow, the area could see that made up and then some in the next couple days.
Top safety tips from local public safety officials for the winter storm: keep parked vehicles off the road, stay home if possible, look out for neighbors and help with digging out fire hydrants.
Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters says if it’s not necessity to be out in the storm, then stay home.
“If we get significant amounts of snow, it will not be a problem for long. Trucks will be out to keep up with the snow falling and will have the roads cleared quickly I’m sure as soon as it’s done,” McMasters says.
“I’m sure everyone has enough food and supplies to keep them stocked up for one-two days, so there is no need to try and get to the store in most cases. The less vehicles we have to contend with on the roads while we are handling emergencies the better. Also, for the sake of the fire and police departments, as well as the plows, move your parked vehicles off of the roads and into your driveway or yard if necessary. Vehicles parked in the street not only slow down the clearing of the roads by city plow trucks, but they significantly slow down emergency responses.”
McMasters said all emergencies are handled the same regardless of weather, but response times may be a little slower. “Fires and other emergencies in heavy snow do pose new challenges for us. One of the biggest ones is fire hydrants. They get snow packed by plow trucks, etc., and that equates to major delays getting water to a fire if we have to dig the hydrant out. One thing residents can do, if there is a fire hydrant in front of your house please clear a three-foot wide path around it for us.”
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates says, “We understand that regardless of the weather, the public will need our services and we will still be working.”
“A big improvement that we have made is that we have all-wheel drive SUVs and the few sedans we have will not be used until the roads are cleared. The SUVs can still get stuck, and we have to be mindful of that, but they do increase our ability to get where we need to go. We will rely on the street department getting the roads cleared the best that they can and hopefully our citizens will assist them by respecting the no parking snow zones and avoiding any unnecessary travel,” according to Yates.
He added that snow-related traffic crashes are not only dangerous to those involved but also to emergency responders and is a huge drain on their resources.
Police officers are prepared to work in any type of weather.
“Officers prepare for the weather as they do to other factors or conditions that increase the risks of additional hazards. I remember when we had the 18 inches of snow in late December in either 1999 or 2000. We had to borrow four-wheel drive vehicles from Courtesy Ford because of the difficulty we had even trying to get out of the parking lot of the (Public Safety Building),” Yates remembers.
Yates says, “if our community works together and we all do what we can to help each other, look out for neighbor and make smart decisions, we will do fine. I expect nothing less from Danville. We do very well during difficult times.”
