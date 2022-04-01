The Vermilion County Health Department will celebrate the 27th National Public Health Week from April 4 through April 10, the theme this year being, “Public health is where you are.”
“While local health departments have become more prominent in the public consciousness over the past two years due to the pandemic, public health workers have been providing services throughout Illinois for many years,” said Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole.
The health department was established in 1966 as an outgrowth of Tuberculosis control, and originally employed mostly home-visiting nurses.
Toole said while the health department’s mission to improve the quality of life for all county residents has stayed the same, resources and programs have evolved since 1966, including the vital records; environmental health; communicable disease/immunizations; women, infants and children; and emergency preparedness programs.
To learn more about the Vermilion County Health Department, visit www.vchd.org or call 217-431-2662 with questions.
“Working together, we can build healthier communities and, eventually, the healthiest nation,” Toole said. “We need your help to get there. Please join us!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.