DANVILLE — The city of Danville announces two road closures for projects.
The westbound lane of East Voorhees Street will be closed to traffic from Jackson to Vermilion streets to accommodate for utility pole relocations by Ameren Illinois.
The relocations are being done as part of the upcoming Jackson Street and East Voorhees Street Reconstruction project, which will include pavement improvement and realignment of the Jackson Street and Voorhees Street intersection.
This lane closure will occur on Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near roadway construction and to plan alternative routes if possible.
The city also announces that the eastbound traffic lane of West Madison Street will be closed from Robinson Street to North Logan Avenue to accommodate for roadway improvements.
During construction, traffic on West Madison Street will be limited to westbound traffic only.
The project will improve the pavement on West Madison Street from Robinson Street to North Logan Avenue, with intersection improvements also occurring at West Madison Street and Harmon Avenue.
This lane closure will begin at approximately 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10 and will remain in effect until completion of the project, or approximately July 1.
Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near roadway construction and asked to use signed detour routes along Fairchild Avenue, Gilbert Street, Logan Avenue and Illinois Route 150.
