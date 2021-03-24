The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced an upcoming project to improve numerous bridge decks in Fountain, Vermillion and Vigo counties in Indiana.
U.S. 41 over the CSX Railroad and Tippecanoe St. just over one half of one mile north of U.S. 40 in Vigo County will have one lane restricted as work begins on or after April 1. This work is expected to be completed by May 15.
The project was awarded to Milestone Contractors LLP for $1 million. Work is scheduled to last through mid-October of this year. This contract includes the following bridges:
• Indiana 32 at Jordans Branch, one mile west of Indiana 63.
• Indiana 55 over Little Shawnee Creek, 0.65 mile north of Indiana 341.
• Indiana 32 over Fork of Prairie Creek, 0.25 mile east of U.S. 41.
• Indiana 71 over Dry Branch Creek, 0.34 mile south of Indiana 63.
• Indiana 32 over Wabash River, 1.19 miles east of Indiana 63.
