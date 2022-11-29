DANVILLE – For more than two decades, Project Success of Vermilion County has been fulfilling the Christmas wishes of area children and teens that are in need. This year, however, the need for warm clothes, coats and shoes is as urgent as ever.
Now in its 23nd year, Project Success continues its Christmas Wish List program this holiday season with the goal of providing 262 children and teens with basic necessities as well as toys, hygiene items and stocking stuffers.
Project Success has had a slow start to its Christmas Wish List this year, with children still waiting to be selected from the list and other needs that the staff hopes will be fulfilled.
“Our shoe supply is low,” Lead Site Coordinator Mackenzie Woods said.
Program Director Abby Boen added, “We’ve had less calls to donate.”
“I don’t know if it’s the economy, but we definitely have more needs and more families who have called (for help),” Associate Director Kimberly David said. “We need some Christmas miracles this year.”
The number of children and teens on the Wish List has grown in the last few years because Project Success has received grants to expand its after school enrichment program. The nonprofit organization currently serves 1,300 students at 18 sites and is in every school district in Vermilion County, except Bismarck and Armstrong-Potomac.
Starting in January, Project Success will offer its after school program at three additional sites – Danville High, Southwest Elementary, and Liberty/Edison Elementary schools – for a total of 21 after school sites countywide, according to David.
The Christmas Wish List program started in 1999 with a phone call from the Commercial-News asking what the children who were enrolled in Project Success needed.
The Project Success staff was aware some of the families of the children in the program had basic needs, such as clothing, coats, shoes and hygiene items. A list of those needs was published in the newspaper.
“We had 12 kids on that first list,” Boen recalled.
Community members and local businesses will purchase the bulk of the gifts to be opened by the 262 Project Success children and teens that are in extreme need in Vermilion County and are not being served by any other holiday program in the area.
A child or teen is eligible to be placed on the Wish List if he or she is enrolled in one of Project Success’ after school programs; meets income guidelines; and is not already receiving holiday help from another organization, such as the Salvation Army, United Way or Santas Anonymous in Westville.
“We’ve been checking our list and checking it twice,” David said, adding that the other local organizations are contacted to make sure different families are being helped.
Not only does the Project Success child or teen receive gifts, but also any school-age or younger siblings in the home. That way, Project Success is providing a nice Christmas for every child in the family, although many families have multiple children in Project Success’ program.
Children and teens, however, may not be on the Wish List two years in a row so other children in the program may be helped.
“Site coordinators work with school administrators, staff and counselors to find the families who will most benefit,” David said.
Families are notified when they are added to the Wish List.
“Those calls are fun to do,” Boen said. “But some of the calls were hard to take this year; they’ve cried when we called them.”
David agreed. “We have grandparents raising grandchildren.”
The Christmas Wish List program wouldn’t be able to help as many children and teens if it weren’t for the generosity of several Danville businesses and their employees and other community members.
Some longtime business supporters include employees at Blue Cross Blue Shield, Envirox, Walgreens Accounting, AutoZone Distribution Center and the Veterans Affairs Illiana Healthcare System that select many of the children to help. Some businesses shop for several families.
“The Danville Fire Department brought us coats,” David said. “We have a lot of unnamed individuals and businesses that help, too.”
Each child or teen on the Wish List is assigned a number. The list gives the child’s or teen’s gender but doesn’t provide names or any other confidential information. Clothing and shoe sizes are listed as well as a toy for younger children or a gift item if it is for a teen.
David said many people might be surprised by what the children and teens ask for as gifts.
“Many kids ask for blankets, socks, underwear, bras and hygiene items,” she said.
“We have a younger boy who needs a bicycle because his was stolen,” Boen said. “A girl asked for a basketball that is colorful or identifiable because otherwise it gets stolen.”
Another teenager has asked for Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls.
A “hot” item this year that some children and teens are asking for are mannequin heads because they can style the hair, Boen said.
Because Project Success relies on the community’s help every year to fulfill the Christmas wishes on the list, no donation is too big or too small.
Community members who purchase gift items for a child or teen are asked not to wrap them but to place them in a bag or box and include the child’s assigned number when they are dropped off at Project Success’ headquarters at 917 N. Walnut St. This year’s deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 7.
David, Boen and other staff members take special care to make sure the gift items are evened out if there is more than one child or teen in a family receiving gifts.
David and Boen try to make sure each child or teen receives a pair of shoes or boots, two warm outfits, a coat, one or two toys, hygiene items and a stocking filled with stocking stuffers.
Starting December 5, Project Success staff will spend that entire week and most of the next week wrapping gifts.
“We’re here often late nights,” David said. “We have to deliver, like Santa.”
Eventually, the halls and offices of Project Success’ headquarters will be filled with gifts.
“We have people who will wrap and people who sort the gifts and place them in different rooms to keep it very organized,” Boen said.
“Once we have the gifts wrapped, we can’t walk through here,” David added. “But Nate and Amber Byram (the building’s owners) donated space last year and this year in the lower level where we can store gifts. We call it the North Pole.”
All of the wrapped gifts are placed in 30-gallon trash bags and tagged with the child’s or teen’s name and assigned number.
“We have people who check every single tag and bag the gifts – that takes two days,” Boen said.
The bags of gifts used to be delivered to each family across the county, but that was discontinued years ago when the Christmas Wish List started approaching 200 children.
Families will be called to pick up their gifts the week of December 12.
Woods said one of the most rewarding aspects of doing the Christmas Wish List every year is seeing how much joy it brings to area families.
“The most rewarding time is when the families pick up the gifts,” she said. “They cry, we cry. It makes it all worth it.
“I love it when we go back after winter break and I hear the kids say they had a great Christmas and they’re wearing their new clothes,” Woods said.
