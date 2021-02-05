A grant awarded to Project Success of Vermilion County, Inc. will allow it to expand its after school and summer programming and support students at all four schools in Hoopeston Area School District #11, starting this month.
An additional grant through the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program was awarded recently to Project Success of Vermilion County, Inc., through the Illinois State Board of Education.
The grant will bring an additional $525,200 per year to Vermilion County, totaling more than $2.6 million during the five-year grant cycle. The funding also will allow Project Success to increase staffing and add four new full-time positions and more than 30 part-time positions.
"Being able to utilize our largest ever 21st Century grant award is incredibly rewarding," said Lucas Seilhymer, CEO/CFO of Project Success of Vermilion County, Inc., through a press release. "We are so excited to enhance the lives of the students and families of the Hoopeston School District by providing comprehensive after school programming."
The expanded 21st CCLC programming will provide educational supports to more than 150 additional Vermilion County students. Educational supports will include homework help, tutoring, credit recovery, enrichment programming, parent programming/education and much more.
With the inclusion of the Hoopeston Area School District, Project Success will now provide after school and summer programming at 18 Vermilion County schools and one community center that serves three Danville schools.
Anyone interested in enrolling their student in one of the free after school programs or for more information can contact Project Success at (217) 446-3200.
