Project Success will kick off all its summer programs in June.
Summer programming will include academic sessions to prepare students for the school year, enrichment activities, lots of fun, and credit recovery (high school programs).
The free programs are offered for students enrolled in the following schools:
- Danville (all at Laura Lee for the summer): Laura Lee Fellowship House (serving students from Garfield, Mark Denman, Meade Park); South View Upper Elementary School; North Ridge Middle School; Danville High School
- Georgetown: Pine Crest Elementary; Mary Miller Junior High School; Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School
- Hoopeston: Maple Elementary School; John Greer Elementary School; Hoopeston Area Middle School; Hoopeston Area High School
- Oakwood: Oakwood Grade School; Oakwood Junior High School; Oakwood High School
- Catlin: Salt Fork South; Salt Fork North
- Westville: Judith Giacoma Elementary School; Westville Junior High School; Westville High School
If you wish to enroll your student in one of the Project Success summer programs, call Project Success of Vermilion County at 217-446-3200.
