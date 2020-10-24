Project Success of Vermilion County activities may look a little different with after school programs with COVID-19, but one site coordinator said they are making the best of the situation and are still engaging students in a variety of ways.
In celebration of Lights On AfterSchool on Thursday, students had fun with an art fair, scavenger hunt and bonfire with s’mores and hot dogs.
Lights On AfterSchool recognizes the work, importance and impact of after school programs worldwide. It also shows how committed each community is to serving students and families. After school programs are places that provide safety, love, support and fun activities to students. They help to shape children’s minds and guide them toward who they wish to become later in life, according to Project Success officials.
“We’re just trying to have something available,” said Kelsie Coleman, Project Success site coordinator at South View Upper Elementary School, about after school activities.
Laura Lee Fellowship House is currently housing the Project Success programs and students in Danville.
Coleman, who oversees fifth and sixth graders, can usually see up to 10 students enrolled.
Those students this week worked on projects for an art fair. There was a drive-through event for parents to view their children’s art pieces.
The art creations include skeletons and Day of the Dead skulls on canvas.
“It was fun for them to do,” Coleman said, adding that the students drew pictures on the canvases and then decorated them any way they wanted to. They also had paper pumpkins, glued crayons and used blow dryers on canvas, and had Halloween jack-o’-lanterns in mason jars. Coleman said some of the jack-o’-lanterns had glow sticks, to glow like a lava lamp.
Other activities from this week: one group’s theme was social, emotional, and physical health. It is important to raise awareness of the significance of providing programs where kids can learn healthful habits for life. Students and staff were part of a group meditation time as well as other fun and physical activities. Students and staff sat through a reflection session to talk about the challenges experienced this year, and each class learned to cook a healthy recipe together with their own food ingredients.
Next week, some of the student groups will have a walk-by (socially distanced) trick or treating fest in their classrooms; learn about some fun, creepy stories about Danville; and have a Halloween party and games.
Coleman said they’ll pass out candy and have other activities “so kids can see their favorite teachers.” They’ll be able to wave in person, instead of just seeing some of them through computer screens, she said.
Project Success of Vermilion County after school programs are a mix of in-person programming and virtual programming to support local students and families across Vermilion County.
