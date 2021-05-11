DANVILLE — The city of Danville recently accepted applications for probationary police officer and firefighter.
It received 29 probationary firefighter applications and four probationary police officer applications, according to Bill Westphal, Freedom of Information Act administrator with the Danville Police Department.
Due to the lack of police officer applications, the city has extended that application deadline.
The city is taking applications for the probationary police officer testing process which leads to a supplemental eligibility list.
Application packets and testing schedule are available for download from the city’s website at: www.cityofdanville.org; or Robert E. Jones Municipal Building (first floor lobby), 17 W. Main St., Danville, or the Public Safety Building, 2 E. South St., Danville.
Applications must be submitted to the city's Human Resources office by 4:30 p.m. June 30.
The eligibility list will become effective immediately after the testing process.
The testing process consists of a physical agility test, a written test and an oral interview. The successful candidate must pass each element in order to proceed to the next step. Each applicant will receive a copy of the testing schedule.
Applicants must meet the following minimum requirements:
Be at least 20 and not yet 35 at the time of application, and must be 21 and under 35 years when appointed.
HS diploma/GED required.
Be physically fit and have good vision.
Be a citizen of the U.S.
Pass background check.
Police officers must have at least 30 credit hours of course work from an accredited college by the time of appointment.
The city offers an excellent salary and benefits package. Also, the probationary period for police officers is 18 months.
Questions can be directed to Bill Westphal at 217-431-2281 or bwestphal@danvillepd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.