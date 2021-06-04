VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Proactive MD, a leader in advanced primary care, announced the opening of a new Health Center in Veedersburg, Ind., and the addition of myriad Indiana-based team members to grow and deepen the company’s relationships in communities across the state.
“At Proactive MD, our vision is to elevate the standard of primary care. It is our privilege to bring world-class care to the people and places that have traditionally been medically underserved, particularly those in rural communities,” said John Collier, Proactive MD’s CEO. “As a privately held organization, we’re able to maintain a deep personal investment in Indiana through innovative clinical service offerings, active involvement in local chambers and an unwavering commitment to the greatest good of the community.”
To accommodate the growing needs of the local community, Proactive MD will begin serving patients who previously received care at the Covington Health & Wellness Center at its new Covington-Veedersburg Health Center, which is located in a brand-new, significantly larger facility at 981 East State St., Suite A. Patients will continue to receive exceptional care from the same Proactive MD care team.
In addition, Proactive MD is bolstering its Indiana-based care teams to better support the evolving needs of partners and patients across the state. Not only are the company’s client services and patient advocacy teams growing, but the company is also implementing a new patient experience manager role, which will connect client service managers and care teams to bring health care full circle.
“Recognizing Indiana ranks as one of the most expensive states in the nation to receive health care, we strive to make an impact at the community level,” said Dr. Kayur Patel, Proactive MD’s chief medical officer and Indiana resident. “The expansion of our employer-sponsored direct primary care program gives local employers in our community the opportunity to lower health care costs and improve quality of care.”
Cementing its commitment to Indiana, Proactive MD will continue to upgrade facilities across the state, evaluating and relocating some current community locations to allow for improved and expanded access and services.
The advanced primary care provider now has 33 health centers in Indiana, serving approximately 43,000 patients across the state. While Proactive MD partners with employers of any size or insurance status, it maintains a strong presence with school districts, county governments and manufacturers.
For more information about how Proactive MD delivers care without compromise to communities across Indiana, visit proactive-md.com.
