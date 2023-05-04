DANVILLE — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement on the Danville City Council's vote Tuesday to restrict the mailing and delivery of abortion-inducing drugs and paraphernalia.
The city ordinance language states it "shall take effect when the city of Danville obtains a declaratory judgment from a court that it may enact and enforce."
Gov. Pritzker's statement, "Illinois respects a woman's right to choose in every corner of this state, and the passage of this illegal ordinance will not change that. When I signed the Reproductive Health Act in 2019, it codified protections for reproductive healthcare into state law. That law explicitly prohibits local governments from passing ordinances or legislation restricting abortion rights. If this ordinance ever took effect, it would clearly violate the Reproductive Health Act. I will fight for the women of Danville and the surrounding area to ensure they have access to the healthcare they need and that this ordinance never takes effect."
Also following the Danville City Council’s passage of an ordinance to prohibit the shipment of abortion pills such as Mifepristone, which is commonly used for abortion and miscarriage management and other reproductive health care needs, state Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign, urged the state’s attorney general to take immediate action against the unconstitutional mandate.
“The government should not get involved in decisions made between a person and their doctor. People deserve to have access to reproductive health care free from infringement from politicians,” Faraci said in a statement. “During my time in the senate, I will continue to be an advocate for women’s health care access and ensure that protections are in place to allow residents to make the best health care decisions for themselves.”
Faraci sent a letter to Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul, urging him to take swift action to address Danville’s ordinance.
“I have been in contact with Attorney General Raoul to request swift action to protect Danville residents' rights to make to their own health care decisions,” Faraci said. “My hope is that immediate action is taken to protect women’s constitutional rights.”
Faraci is deeply committed to protecting the right and health of all Illinois residents. He will continue to work alongside the attorney general to ensure residents have the right to make their own health care decisions, the press release stated.
