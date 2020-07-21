Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 77F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.