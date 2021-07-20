DANVILLE — The Danville City Council Tuesday night approved a final subdivision plat of lots for the Econo Lodge property at 388 Eastgate Drive, creating four new parcels for potential future development.
The hotel property, formerly Ramada Inn, Danville Inn & Convention Center and Motel 6, on Eastgate Drive is owned by Joe Patel.
Hotel rooms had been updated, and Patel previously said he hoped to entice a restaurant to come to the property, such as a Denny’s.
City Engineer Sam Cole said he didn't have any Eastgate casino preparation updates, including the Lynch Road traffic study.
In an update on the estimated $1.2 million Allied sewer line project to increase the 12-inch sanitary sewer line to an 18-inch line to serve the Eastgate area for future development, Cole said the Danville Sanitary District is the lead agency on that project and has been coordinating the design work.
Danville Sanitary District Executive Director Doug Ahrens said the Allied Sewer Replacement Project is about 90 percent finalized in design and they are currently working on property easement acquisitions for construction.
"Things are continuing to move forward. Right now we don't have an estimated bid time," Ahrens said, adding that numbers are a little crazy these days and with COVID-19 ramifications lingering.
City officials are hopeful about more economic development with a future casino off Eastgate Drive.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. hopes for a suitability hearing by September for chosen partner Danville Development/Wilmorite and the Golden Nugget.
At July's Illinois Gaming Board meeting, officials said the Danville application review remains in process.
In an email, Jimmy Wilmorite, vice president of gaming with Wilmorite Management Group of Rochester, New York, said, "We are continuing to go through the process with the IGB. We look forward to our initial suitability hearing as soon as the IGB has completed its review."
Also at Tuesday night's city council meeting, aldermen heard from Williams that job offers have been made for several city positions, with announcements coming soon.
Williams also will be throwing out the first pitch at Danville Stadium's 75th anniversary event on Saturday.
"It's going to be a great night for Danville," Williams said, adding that he's really pleased with the outside work on the stadium too.
In addition, Williams thanked all neighborhood associations who have resumed meetings, and residents for being involved.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing reported AMBUCS is having its summer camps the last week of July and first week of August at the Gao Grotto. There will be about 25 children at a time. One of the activities will be boat rides. There will be fireworks at the Gao Grotto on Aug. 14, postponed from a previous date, with the rain date of Aug. 15.
In other business, the council approved:
- Rezoning 12 W. Bridge St. from R2 single-family residential, medium density, to B2 highway business zoning, at the request of South Paw Grooming owners. Owner Michelle Hawkins told aldermen they want to add onto the business at 10 W. Bridge St. and "give someone else a job."
- Funding public improvements, including drainage, pavement and sidewalk work, to Logan Avenue, south of Madison Street with the Carle project. The city, upon construction of improvements and acceptance by Cole, will reimburse Carle Foundation an amount up to $260,000.
- An intersection intergovernmental agreement for Jackson and Voorhees streets between the city and Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, which is providing about $1.2 million in grant funds for the realignment project.
- A roadway agreement between the city, Thyssenkrupp Crankshaft, 1000 Lynch Road, and Ameren Illinois regarding access to and maintenance of International Drive and International Place.
- Appropriating $375,000 in motor fuel tax funds for Section Street improvements, between Williams and Fairchild streets, and amending the motor fuel tax budget. The city will seek up to $80,000 in Truck Access Route Program reimbursement through the state.
- A professional services agreement with RJN Group Inc. for $63,500 for sewer and manhole rehabilitation design engineering.
- A $110,000 professional services agreement with Pavement Management Group to develop pavement management plans in the Danville metropolitan area. Funding comes from the Danville Area Transportation Study.
- The Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for program year 2020, showing how the city spent Community Development Block Grant funding.
- Submitting a justice assistance grant for the police department.
