Danville police say a pregnant Danville woman who was shot several times Tuesday night is in stable condition today, but her unborn child did not survive the attack.
The 21-year-old victim was eight months pregnant at the time of the shooting.
Danville police were called to the 900 block of Cleveland Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night for a gunshot victim.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim and learned she was pregnant. She was then transported to an area hospital.
Officers located several shell casings outside of the residence.
The investigation into the shooting continues and Danville police did not say if a suspect has been identified or apprehended. No other information was being made available.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.
