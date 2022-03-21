The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, recently announced that special prayers will be available for those who come to the Blessed Sacrament Chapel to pray in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and all affected by the country’s ongoing war.
The Blessed Sacrament will be exposed in the chapel from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until the end of Lent as the Congregation uses this time and sacred space to pray for an end to the war in Ukraine, and for peace in the world.
The chapel is open to the public and the Sisters are inviting all to join in prayer for an end to the death, destruction and misery in Ukraine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.