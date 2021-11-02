DANVILLE — It’s been 20 years since the first Harry Potter movie hit the big screen, and 23 years since the first book came out in the U.S.
Popularity of the boy wizard and his world hasn’t waned, with now new generations also becoming fans.
Since the city and Downtown Danville Inc. started Potterfest downtown in 2018, the event also has grown.
Hundreds of local residents have walked along Vermilion Street downtown dressed as Harry Potter characters, enjoying activities and stepping into the wizarding world.
This year’s event offers numerous activities for a magical night.
The city of Danville, Downtown Danville Inc. and Danville Public Library are presenting Potterfest in Downtown Danville from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5.
Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best witch and wizard robes and park in the library parking lot.
Start your wizarding journey with a full Hogwarts experience at the library. Stroll down Vermilion Street toward North Street for themed shopping and sightseeing on Diagon Alley and Knockturn Alley.
Enjoy several Harry Potter-themed activities throughout the evening:
- Trivia at Sweet Repeats: Registration is at 6:15 p.m. and four teams of four will compete at 6:30 p.m.
- Best-Dressed Costume Contest sponsored by the Commercial-News: Gather at Temple Plaza at 6:30 p.m. for a Hogwarts House Costume Contest. The best dressed Slytherin, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw will win prizes.
• Get a fun family or friendly photo with Burt Co. at their themed photo booth.
• Participate in a scavenger Hunt with stops at Diagon Alley shops and restaurants throughout downtown Danville. Pick up maps at the library and turn the completed maps into the Fischer Theatre before 8 p.m. to be entered into a prize drawing.
• Visit Hagrid and Fang in The Forbidden Forest.
• Stop by The Ministry of Magic and Gringotts.
• Enjoy a themed dinner at Lovin’ Cup Food Truck.
• Pick up some Potterfest swag at Enlightening Fashion.
• Enjoy chocolate frogs or butterbeer pecan ice cream at Lainey’s, and stop by Café 13 for butterbeer.
• See if you can find Mad Eye Moody for some mind tricks.
• Enjoy Potterfest After Dark at downtown Danville bars.
• Settle in at the Fischer Theatre for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 7 p.m. Admission is a freewill donation.
There is a fun and magical experience waiting for all at Potterfest.
Danville Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Hess says library staff are excited about the event.
“We will be dressed as students and we have a number of Hogwarts professors, who are all volunteer actors. Some will be in person and some will be appearing as ‘talking portraits.’ Visitors to Hogwarts will be sorted by Professor Dumbledore and Professor McGonagall in the Great Hall and then lead on a tour of Hogwarts by their House Prefect,” according to Hess.
“Each classroom will host a demonstration and give out ‘homework’ activities. Potterfest attendees will receive their special Potterfest bags and maps/scavenger hunt instructions, so be sure to start at Hogwarts,” she says.
The library will be closed to the public on Friday so that they can prepare to be Hogwarts, and only Potterfest activities will be available from 5-8 p.m. On the following day, Saturday, Nov. 6, only curbside pickup will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rest of the library will be closed, as they need all staff on deck for Potterfest. Normal library operations resume on Monday, Nov. 8.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said Potterfest is a great downtown activity that attracts a lot of people. The city welcomes the attendees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.