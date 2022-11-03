DANVILLE — Wander into the world of Harry Potter in downtown Danville from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
Potterfest maps, scavenger hunt forms and themed totes will be available at Temple Plaza at the corner of North and Vermilion streets, so check in there to start your journey.
Head down Diagon Alley (Vermilion Street) to take in the sights and venture over to Knockturn Alley (North Street) to shop for witchcraft and wizardry supplies. Stop at each place to search for the listed scavenger hunt items.
Costumes are encouraged.
The Danville Public Library will host the Triwizard Tournament this year. Stop by for the experience while you are at Potterfest.
There is a sneak peek opportunity for Danville Public Library card holders from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Enjoy the Goblet of Fire Experience a day early and come back for full Potterfest activities on Friday.
From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, see the Danville Public Library transform as Potterfest-goers see the Goblet of Fire experience. Travel through the story and see the scenes brought to life by local actors.
The Commercial-News and Vermilion Advantage will host a costume contest on the Temple Plaza stage. Register before 5:30 p.m. Winners will be announced at 6 p.m.
Compete at Sweet Repeats in a Harry Potter-themed Trivia Tournament at 6:30 p.m. Registration is at 6 p.m. for teams of four. First come, first serve.
The Fischer Theatre will host the fourth movie in the series (The Goblet of Fire) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available on the Fischer’s website, atthefischer.com, or at the door. Two cakes by Kayla’s Chic Treats will be up for auction in the lobby.
While you are on your journey, enjoy some Butterbeer at Cafe 13 or a Butterbeer Milkshake at Lainey’s. See if you can find Hagrid in the Forbidden Forest, visit dementor cove, have your fortune read by Professor Trelawney, collect a potion or try your hand at quidditch at Kresge Park.
Get your themed Potterfest photo taken and printed on the spot by Burt Co. at the Vermilion County Administration Building, which will also host a variety of potter-themed booths and activities.
Turn in your completed scavenger hunt maps to the Fischer Theatre before 9 p.m. to be entered into a drawing for a fabulous prize package. Two winners will be drawn.
Potterfest After Hours will take place at Vermilion River Beer Company (Slytherin) and Fatman’s Warehouse (Gryffindor), as each of the bars will represent a Hogwarts House Alumni Club.
City officials say it’s going to be a magical night. No muggles allowed.
Additional details can be found on the First Fridays in Downtown Danville Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.