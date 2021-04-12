DANVILLE — Structural problems on a rail bridge has closed a road in Danville.
Seminary Street will be closed to traffic from Collett to Washington streets until further notice, according to city officials.
Detour routes will be at Collett westbound and Washington eastbound. In addition, Junction Street between Seminary and Williams streets also will be closed until further notice.
Please obey all traffic signs and avoid congestion by utilizing posed detours.
According to Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter, it's best to close the road for the public's safety at this time.
The rail company has been notified, Carpenter reported, giving no further details.
