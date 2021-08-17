DANVILLE — The city of Danville announces that tree and overgrowth clearing work on Poland Road at the CSX railroad underpass, will begin the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, and weather permitting, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the day.
The CSX railroad underpass is between the 100 and 200 blocks of Poland Road. During this time, the road will be closed to all traffic at the CSX railroad underpass.
This work will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The closure will affect motorists traveling in both directions on Poland Road.
Please choose an alternate route. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling near the work zone.
All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
