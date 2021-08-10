DANVILLE — Due to concerns and questions about the roadways, industrial areas and how the municipal pool integrates into Garfield Park, the city added more scope to the pool engineering project.
It will be a "holistic view of how the pool is integrated into the park," City Engineer Sam Cole said. "It all works cohesively together."
The Danville City Council's Public Works Committee Tuesday night recommended approving a $701,500 professional services agreement for engineering services with Farnsworth Group Inc.
The full city council will act on the agreement next week.
In addition to rehabbing the Garfield Park Pool, other park improvements are being looked at.
Cole said road improvements would drive up the construction cost, but based on a design scope, the city could phase in work.
Cole said part of the engineering services is a Garfield Park master planning phase to assess what's there, long-term pool improvements, determine proper boundaries, and looking at the bathhouse if a rehabilitation will meet the city's needs or options of tear down and what a new one would look like. The design phase would include architecture, engineering drawings, drainage improvements, sidewalks and parking.
Cole said Farnsworth also will provide administration help with the bidding of the project and oversee construction.
"The engineering agreement includes all of those elements," Cole said. "At this stage in the game, we know generally what we want to do, but it's not perfect."
"We think that's the appropriate budget," he also added about all the planning and design phases.
Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson asked about the Sprayground for Everyone at the pool. City officials received the needed part to make it work a couple weeks ago, but it hasn't been installed and won't be turned on this year as initially planned.
Iverson said he's glad to see a whole package of plans and improvements for the pool and park. He approves of the city taking a bigger view, to do it right.
Iverson too said the city can have a design to tie the pool and park into the neighborhood.
"This will get people to know where it is," he said.
Ward 4 Alderman Mike O'Kane still has environmental concerns in that area.
Cole said in the first phase, once they come up with and refine the concept, they'll look at the historical uses of the area, such as an industrial site that might have had tanks. They've budged for drilling on site, including at least 10 borings.
Cole said worst case scenario, they can add a couple more borings for a few more thousand dollars.
Cole said there is the opportunity for commentary on the master plan.
"We do want this to be a community project...," he said, about keeping it as an improvement plan.
Construction is expected to start next year, but the swimming pool wouldn't reopen until 2023.
"I think we're very aggressive in the timeframe as it is," Cole said.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown said she wants to see new signage for the pool.
City officials have plans to replace playground equipment at Garfield Park, but are waiting on the redesign to address drainage issues there. There also likely will be a different alignment of the football field.
Cole also gave the committee a Denmark Road update Tuesday night, saying the sanitary sewer project is nearing completion. It's about 82 percent complete. The roadway portion is about a third of the way done. There have been delays with utility relocations on the Old Ottawa roadway segment.
Cole also reported about the Danville Area Transportation Study, that the pavement management program will start soon.
In other business, the committee:
- Recommended purchasing a 2021 New Way automated refuse truck for $281,145 from Rantoul Truck Center LLC, through the National Joint Powers Alliance (Sourcewell) contract.
- Recommended approving a $61,400 professional services agreement with Farnsworth Group Inc. for Beard Street reconstruction. Beard Street from Main to Grove streets has failing pavement, city officials say. Cole said Beard Street is a low-rated concrete street, based on pavement condition, and eligible for Community Development Block Grant funds. The project is to help stabilize the neighborhood and renew interest in it. Construction would occur next year. There is minimum storm sewer work. Cole said the city stopped using the limestone curbs there in the 1920s or 1930s.
- Discussed how to stop houses not owned by the city having vegetation so high, people can't see the house. "We let it go too long without the city addressing it," O'Kane said about a property in his east side neighborhood. "We need to get a strong arm on stopping some of these." Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city is doing all it can through the proper legal channels. Aldermen next month could act on a resolution to prevent the sale of derelict properties to people, sometimes sight unseen, who don't plan on doing anything with them. An agreement also could be included in the sale packets through lots sold by the Vermilion County Trustee. It would require the purchaser to start a process of assessing the property with the city, if the structure is a questionable situation. The city also will continue to enforce its vacant structure ordinance, where owners need to have a demolition or renovation plan.
