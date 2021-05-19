The following is a Garfield Park Pool evaluation from Farnsworth Group engineers of Bloomington, Ill. about rehabilitation vs. new construction, dated April 14, 2021, that was provided to the Danville City Council.
“As requested, I have provided a practical comparison between the rehabilitation of the existing pool facility (following scope and recommendations of the August 2020 report) and new construction (assuming building a similar facility on undeveloped site).
For this analysis we have made the following assumptions:
1. Rehabilitation option August 2020 Evaluation Cost = $3,500,000
2. New Construction Option Cost = $10,000,000
3. It is assumed that over the life of the pool facility (either rehabilitated or new construction) chemical costs, utility costs, maintenance (i.e. pump, roof, etc.) and labor costs would be similar to both options and are not included below.
4. Large factor on life cycle costs is liner vs. concrete shell painting. Assuming rehabilitation would include a liner and new construction would include painting. Obviously, new construction could include liner immediately and then the life cycle cost difference is really just the up-front construction costs.
5. For the rehabilitation option, a pool liner will be installed. Estimated life of a pool liner is 15 years before needing replaced. Estimated cost for liner system 2020 dollars = $125,000.
6. For the new construction option, a painted concrete pool shell is assumed. Estimated life of professional paint system is 10 years before needed replaced. Estimated cost for professional paint system 2020 dollars = $150,000
OPTION
Rehabilitation – liner: Fiscal Year 2022, $3.5 million; FY 2027, $125,000; FY 2052, $125,000; Total: $3.75 million.
New Construction – Painting: FY 2022, $10 million; FY 2032, $150,000; FY 2042, $150,000; FY 2052, $150,000; Total: $10.45 million.
Part of the August 2020 evaluation from Farnsworth Group reads: “The City of Danville Garfield pool was constructed in 1969 evidencing 51 years of active operation. The existing facility has advanced in age beyond a normal 20-year design/operations milestone and is experiencing regular maintenance and operational challenges. At the direction of the City of Danville, Farnsworth Group was requested to perform an engineering evaluation of the facility.”
Project approach: rehabilitate the facility for the next 20- to 25-year term; phase modifications and improvements to provide funding and scheduling options; retain existing functionality and theme while adding options for amenities including a playground/family recreational area and interior media/gaming room.
Findings and recommendations:
- The pool perimeter gutter system is in poor condition. It is narrow, shallow formed tile covered gutter trough original to the 1969 pool, that has required several make-shift patches. The gutter system is inefficient at collecting return water to the mechanical room and poses a safety hazard to pool patrons. It is deteriorated, aged and not replaceable or effectively repairable in-kind. Recommendation: replace and install new stainless steel gutter and return inlet system. A cold joint is necessary between the concrete pool and new gutter system. To keep the pool from leaking at this joint, a pool membrane liner is necessary.
- Pool liner: an approximate 50-feet-long crack has been identified in the concrete pool floor. The crack would be repaired and a PVC membrane liner would be installed along the walls and floor and would include transition and lane line markings. PVC membrane liners have a typical life of 10-15 years. An emergency pump-out assembly would be installed with the liner system at the deepest part of the pool to remove water that may get behind the membrane.
- Pool piping: While the gutter system is being replaced and concrete decking removed, replace main drains and recirculation piping, perimeter deck drain system, hose bibbs and autofill level control system.
- Underwater pool lighting: replace with modern, low power LED fixtures.
- Diving platforms, handicap access, ladders and deck amenities: replace spalling and cracking diving platforms and other amenities as required.
- Pool deck: is generally in reasonable condition. Portions are uneven, cracked, causing a tripping hazard, drainage problems or visual nuisance. Replace concrete deck panels as identified with the other work.
- Pool slide: Slide and plunge area in the existing pool layout is limited without interrupting lap lanes. Could modify northeast area or southwest corner. Another option is a separate area adjacent and north of the pool.
- Pool mechanical building: The general condition of the equipment is aged, but operational. Pumps, valves and other equipment would be replaced.
- Bathhouse: reconfigure with non-slip floors, and replace fixtures, lighting, etc.
- Security and privacy perimeter fencing: replace with 8-10 feet tall chain link fencing. A mesh netting or privacy slats could be installed.
- East parking lot improvements: remove trees, vegetation for additional parking.
Construction could start 9-10 months from notice to proceed to do designs, permit reviews, get bids, etc.
The project could qualify for an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant. The grant is up to $400,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.