DANVILLE — A Police Support Rally will be from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Vermilion County Public Safety Building, 2 E. South St., Danville.
Organizer Rebekah Holt-Miller said those times are so they can cover all three shifts and be there with cheers and smiles.
"I organized this event because my husband and all the other law enforcement officers need more support than ever. Whoever wrote and tried to pass Bill 3653 (police, criminal justice reforms) in its original state should really spend a day on the streets with a law enforcement officer. If it had been passed in its original state, I guarantee the majority of cops would have quit the same day and these politicians would have left citizens unprotected because cops wouldn't have been able to protect themselves." Holt-Miller said.
"It really irritates me that men in suits who have never spent a day wearing a bulletproof vest not only want to tell them how to do their job but try to make it impossible. Ninety-nine percent of police would love to see some reform and changes, but are not even asked for their input," she said.
"We are having this rally to show them we are here for them, we support them, and their sacrifices are much appreciated. I'm so grateful for (Danville) Chief (Chris) Yates and (Vermilion County) Sheriff (Pat) Hartshorn for always supporting their officers and deputies," Holt-Miller added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.