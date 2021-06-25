Tilton Police Chief Phillip Bernardi has been cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting of another man during an altercation in early May.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a letter to the Illinois State Police released on Wednesday that her review of the ISP investigation indicated that the shooting was justified and no further action in the case was warranted.
Bernardi became involved in a struggle with Robert Cunningham III on May 5 after Cunningham attempted to escape custody and ripped off the chief’s protective vest and radio while the chief was trying to call for assistance. The investigation showed that Cunningham tried to choke Bernardi during their struggle. After he failed to comply with Bernardi’s orders and warning that he would be shot if he continued to resist, Bernardi shot Cunningham in the torso.
Cunningham was wounded by the gunshot and treated for his injuries at an area hospital before being jailed in Danville and charged in the incident.
Bernardi was also treated for his injuries at a local hospital.
“After a review of all the materials provided and in discussions with Illinois State Police investigators assigned to the investigation, I have concluded that no criminal charges are warranted in this matter,” Lacy wrote in reference to Bernardi’s use of force against Cunningham.
In her two-page letter to the ISP, Lacy provided a summary of the investigation on which her decision was based.
Her description, in part, is as follows:
“The investigation shows that [Cunningham] was involved in a commotion at the Tilton Village Hall. Cunningham fled in a vehicle with Michelle Burton and their two minor children at a high rate of speed. Chief Bernardi was in his office at the time ... Bernardi left his office and ultimately got in his official police issued pick-up truck and began to follow Cunningham in order to contact them regarding their behavior. Cunningham evaded police at a high rate of speed and violated multiple other traffic laws. Additional police units assisted in the pursuit. Eventually, Cunningham’s vehicle came to a stop in the 500-block area of E. 14th Street, Cunningham and Burton were both taken into custody and all assisting departments left the scene.”
Lacy’s summary goes on to say that Cunningham was handcuffed and placed in Bernardi’s vehicle. While in the vehicle, Cunningham was able to maneuver his hands, which were handcuffed behind his back, so that his hands were in front of his body. Bernardi stopped his car in order to attempt to put the handcuffs back on Cunningham properly. Because Cunningham was being combative, Bernardi also pulled out his Taser. While opening the vehicle door, Cunningham pushed through the door. Bernardi tasered Cunningham, to no effect. Cunningham then attacked Bernardi, ripping off his vest and radio as the chief attempted to call for help.
Video from the scene indicated Cunningham at one point had his legs scissored around Bernardi’s neck. Bernardi warned Cunningham that he would shoot him if he did not stop choking him. Cunningham did not stop, and Bernardi was able to “unholster his weapon and shot Cunningham one time in his torso.” The scuffle ended after Cunningham was struck by the bullet.
Lacy stated in her letter that under law, “Chief Bernardi was justified in the use of force based upon a reasonable belief that it was necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself. Therefore, based upon all the information contained in the investigation, I consider the matter to be closed ...”
According to media reports, Cunningham remains in jail awaiting further court proceedings.
